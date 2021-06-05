Landeskog notched a power-play assist, seven hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Landeskog drew the secondary helper on Mikko Rantanen's goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Landeskog saw his seven-game point streak end in a 3-2 win in Game 2, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The Swede has racked up 12 points (four goals, eight assists), 17 shots on net and 19 hits through seven playoff outings.