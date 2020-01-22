Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: On scoring spree

Landeskog has three goals and an assist in the last five games.

The veteran has found it more difficult to score goals this season, but he's on a scoring spree at the moment. This hot streak, though, has raised his shooting percent to a career-high 14.4 percent. If Landeskog is going to maintain this level of scoring, he'll need to get more shots on net. He has 13 goals, 21 points, a minus-5 rating, 33 PIM and 90 shots in 33 games this season.