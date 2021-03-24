Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Landeskog sparked the Avalanche's offense to life with his tally at 14:47 of the first period. Four minutes later, he had an assist on Mikko Rantanen's equalizer. The two-point effort extended Landeskog's point streak to six games (three goals, eight assists). The Swede is up to 10 scores, 27 points, 85 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-8 rating through 29 appearances.