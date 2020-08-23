Landeskog scored a goal on four shots, added a helper and served up seven hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.
Landeskog set up Nathan MacKinnon in the first period, and the duo swapped roles for the Avalanche's first of two tallies in the second period. The goal was Landeskog's first of the postseason, to go with nine helpers, 20 shots on net and 29 hits in nine games. He's recorded multiple points in each of the last three outings.
