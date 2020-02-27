Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Opens scoring with man advantage

Landeskog scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Landeksog put away a loose puck in front of the net to open the scoring at 14:24 of the first period. He's enjoying a productive stretch over the past week-plus, tallying two goals and three assists in his last five games. Landeskog was coming off a career year (34 goals, 75 points) heading into 2019-20, but injuries have limited him to 46 games and 31 points this season.