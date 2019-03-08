Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out 4-6 weeks

Landeskog suffered an upper-body injury that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Even if Landeskog can return on the four-week side of his prognosis, he is effectively done for the regular season. The winger will need his teammates to track down Minnesota or Dallas for a Wild Card spot if he is going to see ice this year in the playoffs. Even before getting hurt, the Swede put together a career year, as he set new personal bests in goals (33), points (69) and shooting percentage (14.3). Derick Brassard figures to get bumped to the top line in Landeskog's absence.