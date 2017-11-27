Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out four games

Landeskog has been suspended four games for a crosscheck against the Flames on Saturday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Well this is going to shake things up for the Avalanche. Landeskog was having his best season in year. He had nine goals and eight assist through 22 games, and he was averaging a career high in ice time (20:25) and power-play time (4:05). Gabriel Bourque or Tyson Jost could draw into the lineup while the Swede is being disciplined.