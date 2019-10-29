Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out indefinitely

Landeskog is considered out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The Avalanche have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Landeskog's lower-body issue, but it appears he'll likely miss the team's next few games at a minimum. With Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) both on the mend, Colorado will likely turn to its AHL affiliate for reinforcements at forward.

