Coach Jared Bednar said Landeskog (lower body) will be out about two weeks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
The forward suffered the injury during Friday's game against Detroit. Mikhail Maltsev was recalled from AHL Colorado to fill the void left by Landeskog, who has nine goals and 18 assists in 22 games this season.
