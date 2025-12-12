Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pads lead with goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Landeskog ended a four-game point drought with the tally. The winger has eight points over six outings prior to this recent slump. The 33-year-old is now at six goals, 15 points, 62 shots on net, 41 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 31 appearances. Landeskog remains in a middle-six role and is seeing power-play time, so he should be able to help fantasy managers as a depth winger.
