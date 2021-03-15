Landeskog provided an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Landeskog collected the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's empty-net goal. The 28-year-old Landeskog has three goals and five assists in eight March appearances. The Swede is up to 17 points, 70 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating in 24 contests overall.
