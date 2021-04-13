Landeskog notched a power-play assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Landeskog helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Landeskog has been excellent in his last 17 games, amassing nine goals and 16 helpers in that span. For the season, the Swede has 41 points, 112 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and 57 hits through 40 contests. He looks set to shatter last year's output of 44 points in 54 games.