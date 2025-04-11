Landeskog (knee) will suit up for AHL Colorado against Henderson on Friday.

Landeskog will be playing in a professional hockey game for the first time since June of 2022 after missing the entirety of the last two seasons and most of 2024-25. The Eagles are facing the Silver Knights in a back-to-back, so it's possible the veteran winger gets another game in the minors Saturday before returning to the Avalanche. Barring any setbacks, Landeskog seems to be trending toward a return for Colorado in the postseason and would likely jump into both a top-six role and the No.1 power-play unit.