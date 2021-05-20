Landeskog logged two assists, four shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.

Landeskog had helpers on the last two of Nathan MacKinnon's three goals Wednesday. Through two postseason contests, Landeskog has already amassed five points, eight shots on net, four hits and a plus-5 rating. The Swede is likely to continue working on the Avalanche's top line, which should give him plenty of chances to produce on offense.