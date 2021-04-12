Landeskog scored a power-play goal and dished out two assists in a 4-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday. He also had two shots and one hit.
Landeskog notched a deflection goal with the man advantage to give Colorado a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the second period. He later assisted on insurance tallies by Ryan Graves and Nathan MacKinnon, marking his fifth performance this season of three-plus points. The 28-year-old Landeskog has 16 goals and 24 assists in 37 games on the year.
