Landeskog posted an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Landeskog's helper on a Mikko Rantanen goal in the first period gave the former a five-game point streak. In that stretch, Landeskog has two tallies and seven assists. The 28-year-old winger is up to 25 points, 82 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests in primarily a top-line role.