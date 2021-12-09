Landeskog logged an assist, two shots on net and seven PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Landeskog helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. Later in the frame, Landeskog came to MacKinnon's defense after the latter was crushed on a Jacob Trouba hit, prompting a show of fisticuffs from the Avalanche's captain. During his nine-game point streak, Landeskog has three goals and nine assists, as well as 30 PIM. The Swede is up to 26 points, 60 shots, 42 PIM, 32 hits and a plus-12 rating in 21 contests overall.