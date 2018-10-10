Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pointless in loss

Landeskog finished Tuesday's game without a point, in a 5-2 loss to Columbus.

Colorado's captain was a question mark heading into Tuesday night's contest, ultimately playing in what was a losing effort. With points in each of the season's first two games, Landeskog will need to start another streak and will look to get back on the scoresheet Thursday in Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories