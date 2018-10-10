Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pointless in loss
Landeskog finished Tuesday's game without a point, in a 5-2 loss to Columbus.
Colorado's captain was a question mark heading into Tuesday night's contest, ultimately playing in what was a losing effort. With points in each of the season's first two games, Landeskog will need to start another streak and will look to get back on the scoresheet Thursday in Buffalo.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Ready to roll•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tallies three points in preseason finale•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Career-high 62 points•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores tying goal•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Puts up three points•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...