Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts three helpers
Landeskog tallied three assists in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
The career season for Landeskog continued Friday, as set a new high-water mark in points with 68 and inched closer to a career-high in assists (35). He already has a new career-best with 33 goals in 2018-19. With four goals and 14 point in the last 13 games, Landeskog is playing like he's going to blow those previous career-best marks out of the water.
