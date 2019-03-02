Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts three helpers

Landeskog tallied three assists in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Friday.

The career season for Landeskog continued Friday, as set a new high-water mark in points with 68 and inched closer to a career-high in assists (35). He already has a new career-best with 33 goals in 2018-19. With four goals and 14 point in the last 13 games, Landeskog is playing like he's going to blow those previous career-best marks out of the water.