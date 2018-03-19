Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts three-point game

Landeskog recorded a goal and three points in a 5-1 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is heating up at the right time, as he has posted a pair of three-point affairs and seven points in the last three games. That gives him more than a point per game average with 10 in nine games this month. With 10 games left, Landeskog is within reach of his previous career bests of 26 goals and 65 points, neither of which he has achieved since 2013-14.