Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts two goals

Landeskog scored a pair of goals in a 7-4 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

With both of these scores, Landeskog passed his goal total from last season (25) and previous career high from 2013-14 (26). He now has 27 goals, and must we remind owners that Landeskog accomplished the feat this season in just 43 games. He's getting it done on both the power play and at even strength too. Landeskog has 18 even-strength goals and eight with the man advantage -- both totals are more than what he had last season. To go with his 27 goals, he possesses 49 points and a plus-18 rating in 43 contests.