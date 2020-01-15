Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots 12th goal

Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Landeskog got a piece of a Nathan MacKinnon shot and buried the goal at 15:27 of the first period. The 27-year-old Swede has 20 points, 83 shots on goal and 57 hits through 30 games this season. He'll continue to serve in a top-six role despite a lackluster output compared to last year's 75-point effort.