Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots 12th goal
Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Landeskog got a piece of a Nathan MacKinnon shot and buried the goal at 15:27 of the first period. The 27-year-old Swede has 20 points, 83 shots on goal and 57 hits through 30 games this season. He'll continue to serve in a top-six role despite a lackluster output compared to last year's 75-point effort.
