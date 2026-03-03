Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots goal, assists twice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Landeskog made his presence felt early, setting up Nathan MacKinnon's goal and later adding a tally of his own in the first period. He'd later close things out when assisting Martin Necas' power-play empty-netter in the dying moments of the game. Landeskog only has eight goals and 27 points across 45 regular-season appearances this season, but he should continue to have upside as long as he remains in the first line of the Avs' offense next to MacKinnon and Necas.
