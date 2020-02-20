Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots insurance tally
Landeskog scored a goal on on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Landeskog got a piece of a Nathan MacKinnon shot in the third period, tipping in the Avalanche's third goal. The Swede has three markers and five helpers over his last 10 games. Landeskog is up to 29 points, 113 shots and 75 hits in 43 outings this year.
