Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots lone goal on power play

Landeskog scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The goal was initially credited to Nathan MacKinnon, but it ended up being Landeskog's seventh marker of the year. The 27-year-old is up to 13 points, 44 shots on goal and 43 hits in 19 appearances this season. He'll likely remain entrenched in the Avalanche's potent top six, which should yield strong offensive numbers.