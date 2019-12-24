Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots power-play goal in 600th game
Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Landeskog's tally at 14:06 of the second period ultimately counted as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Swede is up to 14 points, 49 shots on goal, 46 hits and 27 PIM in 21 games this year. While the offense isn't anywhere near the 75-point season he had in 2018-19, the physicality Landeskog provides should usually be enough to keep him active in fantasy. Monday also marked Landeskog's 600th career game -- he's got a strong 0.72 points-per-game pace, which translates to an average of roughly 59 points per season.
