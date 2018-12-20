Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots yet another game-winning goal

Landeskog scored his 23rd goal of the season Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Montreal.

Landeskog's marker came early in the third period but would be challenged by Montreal for goalie interference. The call would stand after officials found the contact on Carey Price to be negligible, and Landeskog's goal would give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. The Swede now has 42 points in 35 games, including eight over his last five contests. He has a nose for big moments and leads the NHL with seven game-winning goals while also being a league-best plus-21. It's been a career year for the 26-year-old to this point.