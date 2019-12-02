Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Practices in non-contact garb
Landeskog (lower body) donned a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice, Rick Sadowksi of NHL.com reports.
Landeskog will still need to take contact before he can return to game action, but this is a major step in the right direction for the star winger. Colorado's captain hasn't played since Oct. 26, having notched three goals and four assists in 11 appearances this season.
