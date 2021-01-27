Landeskog recorded an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Landeskog set up Devon Toews on the Avalanche's sixth goal of the game. The helper gave Landeskog six points to go with 23 shots on goal and 17 hits in seven outings. The 28-year-old has only topped a point-per-game pace once in his previous nine seasons, when he had 75 points in 73 games in 2018-19. As such, Landeskog may cool off on the scoring front as the year goes on.