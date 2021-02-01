Landeskog notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Landeskog had the secondary assist on Joonas Donskoi's opening tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Landeskog has racked up three helpers in his last four games. Nathan MacKinnon left Sunday's game with a upper-body injury -- that could force Landeskog to shift to center if his usual linemate is out of action starting with Tuesday's home game versus the Wild.