Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pushes point streak to four games

Landeskog scored his 33rd goal of the year in a 5-0 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Landeskog has scored in three straight games and has points in four consecutive contests. He also dished out five hits in Saturday's contest. Landeskog is cruising at over a point per game, with 64 points in 62 outings. A career-high 15.7 percent shooting percentage has certainly helped the star winger elevate his game this year.