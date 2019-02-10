Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Puts on shooting gallery
Landeskog had an assist and fired 10 shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
It wasn't for a lack of trying, but Landeskog made himself responsible for nearly a third of Jaroslav Halak's 35 saves. The assist on Nathan MacKinnon's brings Landeskog up to 57 points in 55 games as he continues to enjoy life on the top line. When the Avalanche can do better than 11 goals in five games as a team, expect Landeskog's production to rise as well.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns two apples in loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Superb showing at All-Star Game•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Having season of his career•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Keeps rolling in loss to Flames•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts two goals•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots yet another game-winning goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...