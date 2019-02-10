Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Puts on shooting gallery

Landeskog had an assist and fired 10 shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

It wasn't for a lack of trying, but Landeskog made himself responsible for nearly a third of Jaroslav Halak's 35 saves. The assist on Nathan MacKinnon's brings Landeskog up to 57 points in 55 games as he continues to enjoy life on the top line. When the Avalanche can do better than 11 goals in five games as a team, expect Landeskog's production to rise as well.