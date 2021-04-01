Landeskog scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Arizona. He also had three shots and won five of six faceoffs (83.3 percent).
Landeskog scored on a breakaway late in the second period to give the Avalanche a 6-3 lead, and he made it an 8-3 game during the final frame by finishing off a pretty passing play with Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. Landeskog has been on fire for the entire month of March, racking up 10 goals and 14 assists in 17 games.
