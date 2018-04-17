Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Puts up three points

Landeskog scored a goal and added two assists Monday, helping his side earn a 5-3 win over Nashville.

Whether it's the elevation, the fans or the feel of the ice at the Pepsi Center, Landeskog likes playing in Denver. He averaged over a point per game in Denver in the regular season, and it appears he hasn't missed a beat in the playoffs. With how he performs in Colorado, he should be in your lineup in Game 4, and if he gets to play a Game 6, he'd be a smart play in that game as well.