Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Rakes in assist

Landeskog managed an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Landeskog was held to only four points in seven games in the second round after providing four points in five first-round games. The Swedish winger also added 35 hits and 18 blocked shots across 12 postseason appearances.

