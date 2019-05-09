Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Rakes in assist
Landeskog managed an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Landeskog was held to only four points in seven games in the second round after providing four points in five first-round games. The Swedish winger also added 35 hits and 18 blocked shots across 12 postseason appearances.
