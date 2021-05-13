Landeskog scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Landeskog picked up a helper on J.T. Compher's first-period tally. In the second period, Landeskog added his 20th goal of the season. It's the fourth straight year and the eighth in 10 campaigns in his career he's posted 20 goals. The Swede is at 51 points, 152 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-13 rating in 53 contests in 2020-21.