Landeskog is available to play in Saturday's game against Vegas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar said "all of the COVID guys" are eligible to play, including Landeskog, who said he "feels great" and is "ready to go." The Colorado forward missed two games while in COVID-19 protocols and hasn't played in a game since Feb. 2.
