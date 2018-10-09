Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Ready to roll

Landeskog (lower body) will be fit to play Tuesday night against host Columbus, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports, relaying information from Avalanche coach Jared Bednar.

Landeskog's lower-body issue was never considered serious, so fantasy owners should feel safe deploying Colorado's captain as normal. He's added a goal and assist apiece through the first two games of the season, holding his own in the defensive zone as well based on a plus-3 rating.