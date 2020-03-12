Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Records pair of power-play helpers

Landeskog produced two power-play assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Landeskog saw his eight-game point streak end Monday in Los Angeles, but he didn't stay quiet for long. The Swedish winger has 44 points (21 tallies, 23 helpers), 145 shots and 47 PIM through 54 contests this year. With the Avalanche's forward group plagued by injuries, Landeskog will be looked to for the bulk of the offense -- his recent form suggests he could carry the load for awhile.