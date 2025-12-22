Landeskog recorded two assists, including one on the power play, placed four shots on net, served two PIM and had four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.

Landeskog chipped in with a helper on two of Colorado's first three goals, including one on Cale Makar's power-play tally in the second period. With the pair of helpers, Landeskog is up to 12 assists, 18 points, 75 shots on net and 53 hits through 35 games this season. The 33-year-old forward has remained a steady fantasy option over the last five games with four points, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and five blocks. He is one of the Avs' strongest category coverage forwards in fantasy, giving him an added boost on top of his offensive potential while playing top-line minutes alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. Landeskog is a solid option in most standard leagues moving forward.