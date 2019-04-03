Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Records two helpers
Landeskog posted a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
Anything Landeskog adds is kind of gravy at this point, as he has already set career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play points, game-winning goals and shots on net. Landeskog also has his best plus-minus since 2013-14. He has 34 goals, including nine game-winners, and 74 points with a plus-17 rating and 238 shots on net in 71 games.
