Head coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that Landeskog (knee) remains without a timetable to return, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Landeskog hasn't appeared in a game since June of 2022 due to a lingering knee injury that required surgery in May of 2023. While the 32-year-old remains comfortable with his recovery plan, it's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action.