Landeskog (lower body) was activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Landeskog's activation will clear the way for him to suit up in Sunday's matchup with the Ducks. With the Swedish winger back in action, he figures to reclaim his spot on both the No. 1 power-play unit as well as the first line, both with world-class center Nathan MacKinnon. As such, Landeskog figures to remain a top-end fantasy target throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.