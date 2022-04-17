Landeskog (knee) has resumed skating, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Landeskog has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in mid-March, but he has advanced to the point in his recovery where he can resume on-ice work. A target date for Landeskog's return remains uncertain, but with him up on his feet, he should have a chance to see action before Colorado's season comes to a close.

