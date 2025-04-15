Landeskog (knee) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Landeskog played in two games with the Eagles in which he generated one goal, one assist and two PIM. With the Avs having already wrapped up their regular season, the Swedish winger will get some extra practice time before the Avs kick off the postseason either Saturday or Sunday. If Landeskog plays, it will be his first NHL game action since June of 2022 due to his long-term knee injury.