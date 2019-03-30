Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Returns with power-play helper

Landeskog (upper body) provided an assist on the man advantage in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

He dished the assist to his usual partner-in-crime, Nathan MacKinnon, to open the scoring in the second period. Landeskog added four hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in a stat-line-filling effort. Landeskog's assist got him to 70 points (33 tallies, 37 helpers) in 69 contests this year.