Landeskog scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, logged six hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Landeskog missed the end of the regular season, but he didn't skip a beat upon his return to the lineup. The 29-year-old helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Landeskog started the series on the second line -- Valeri Nichushkin has clicked on the top line in Landeskog's absence, and head coach Jared Bednar clearly didn't want to disrupt the chemistry. Landeskog posted 30 goals and 29 helpers in 51 regular-season contests, so he should be capable of solid offense and physicality during the Avalanche's postseason run.