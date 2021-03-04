Landeskog scored a power-play goal on on four shots and added three assists in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Landeskog's three assists were all at even strength. The 28-year-old hadn't registered more than two points in a game this season entering Wednesday. The Swede now has six goals, eight assists, 53 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 18 appearances.
