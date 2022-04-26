Landeskog (knee) will not play in the Avs' last three regular-season contests but is expected to be ready for the postseason, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Landeskog has already been on the sidelines for Colorado's previous 20 contests and will now be sidelined for at least three more. Still, the team will no doubt get a boost from the fact that the elite winger will be ready to go for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite playing in just 51 games this year, Landeskog still managed to reach the 30-goal mark for just the second time in his 11-year NHL career.