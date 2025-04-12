Landeskog (knee) was held off the scoresheet Friday in his return to the ice for AHL Colorado.

Landeskog last played in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, missing almost three years with knee problems. The veteran forward had a minor penalty for hooking in the opening frame and managed a pair of shots on goal in a 2-0 win over AHL Henderson. Landeskog could be healthy enough to contribute to the Avalanche's 2025 playoff run, which may start April 19.